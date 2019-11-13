Amenities
20011 E Bellewood Drive Available 10/15/19 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Centennial! Available 10/15! - Available October 15th is this beautiful spacious home located near S. Himalaya Blvd and E. Chenango Dr., north of E. Smoky Hill Rd. It has 4 bedrooms (3 conforming, 1 non-conforming), 1 3/4 baths, living room, dining room, family room, a finished basement, 2 car attached garage, AND fenced yard!
This home has been recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, smooth-top stove, and dishwasher), recently updated carpet and paint. Located near Cherry Creek schools and close to various shopping plazas.
Rent: $2095
Deposit: $2095
Tenants pay utilities.
Pet fee: $300/pet
Pet rent: $50/mo/pet
Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
Renter's Insurance Required.
Please text us today to schedule a tour!
Ryan Denison
502-599-5673
Ryan.Denison@realatlas.com
(RLNE5142196)