Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:40 PM

20011 E Bellewood Drive

20011 East Bellewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20011 East Bellewood Drive, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
20011 E Bellewood Drive Available 10/15/19 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Centennial! Available 10/15! - Available October 15th is this beautiful spacious home located near S. Himalaya Blvd and E. Chenango Dr., north of E. Smoky Hill Rd. It has 4 bedrooms (3 conforming, 1 non-conforming), 1 3/4 baths, living room, dining room, family room, a finished basement, 2 car attached garage, AND fenced yard!

This home has been recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, smooth-top stove, and dishwasher), recently updated carpet and paint. Located near Cherry Creek schools and close to various shopping plazas.

Rent: $2095
Deposit: $2095
Tenants pay utilities.

Pet fee: $300/pet
Pet rent: $50/mo/pet

Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Renter's Insurance Required.

Please text us today to schedule a tour!

Ryan Denison
502-599-5673
Ryan.Denison@realatlas.com

(RLNE5142196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20011 E Bellewood Drive have any available units?
20011 E Bellewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 20011 E Bellewood Drive have?
Some of 20011 E Bellewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20011 E Bellewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20011 E Bellewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20011 E Bellewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20011 E Bellewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20011 E Bellewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20011 E Bellewood Drive offers parking.
Does 20011 E Bellewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20011 E Bellewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20011 E Bellewood Drive have a pool?
No, 20011 E Bellewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20011 E Bellewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 20011 E Bellewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20011 E Bellewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20011 E Bellewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20011 E Bellewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20011 E Bellewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
