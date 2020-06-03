19862 East Willamette Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Recently renovated, charming 2-bedroom bungalow with large beautiful windows on a quiet street. Cozy living room filled with books. Great for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers and small families. Bike everywhere. 4 minutes to Colorado College and Downtown, 2 minutes to U.S. Olympic Training Center and Memorial Hospital Central. Six doors down from Willamette Market and Deli, one block from Shooks Run and two blocks from Fifty-Fifty coffee. Fully furnished w/fenced backyard. Laundry, WIFI, TV, utilities and Trash.