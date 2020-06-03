All apartments in Centennial
19862 East Willamette Avenue

19862 East Williamette Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19862 East Williamette Lane, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Ridge

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Recently renovated, charming 2-bedroom bungalow with large beautiful windows on a quiet street. Cozy living room filled with books. Great for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers and small families. Bike everywhere. 4 minutes to Colorado College and Downtown, 2 minutes to U.S. Olympic Training Center and Memorial Hospital Central. Six doors down from Willamette Market and Deli, one block from Shooks Run and two blocks from Fifty-Fifty coffee. Fully furnished w/fenced backyard. Laundry, WIFI, TV, utilities and Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19862 East Willamette Avenue have any available units?
19862 East Willamette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 19862 East Willamette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19862 East Willamette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19862 East Willamette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19862 East Willamette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 19862 East Willamette Avenue offer parking?
No, 19862 East Willamette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 19862 East Willamette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19862 East Willamette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19862 East Willamette Avenue have a pool?
No, 19862 East Willamette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19862 East Willamette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19862 East Willamette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19862 East Willamette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19862 East Willamette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19862 East Willamette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 19862 East Willamette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
