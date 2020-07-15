All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 16881 E Hialeah Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
16881 E Hialeah Ave
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

16881 E Hialeah Ave

16881 East Hialeah Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

16881 East Hialeah Avenue, Centennial, CO 80015
Piney Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bed/3 bath home w/ attached 2 car garage ** Vaulted ceilings in Great Room, master bedroom & guest bedroom ** Dramatic fireplace in Great Room ** Formal dining ** Main floor study ** Enclosed sunroom off kitchen ** Newer appliances and furnace ** All appliances, including washer & dryer, included ** Laundry conveniently located on bedroom level ** Large deck ** 1,606 sq ft plus 726 more in open basement ** New roof ** New skylights in great room, master bath & hall bath for lots of natural light ** New Anderson windows on west side of home ** Walking distance to 3 excellent Cherry Creek Schools ** Low maintenance living with HOA covering: water & sewer, irrigation, trash, lawn/sprinkler/grounds maintenance in the beautiful Overlook @ Piney Creek

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16881 E Hialeah Ave have any available units?
16881 E Hialeah Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 16881 E Hialeah Ave have?
Some of 16881 E Hialeah Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16881 E Hialeah Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16881 E Hialeah Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16881 E Hialeah Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16881 E Hialeah Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16881 E Hialeah Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16881 E Hialeah Ave offers parking.
Does 16881 E Hialeah Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16881 E Hialeah Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16881 E Hialeah Ave have a pool?
No, 16881 E Hialeah Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16881 E Hialeah Ave have accessible units?
No, 16881 E Hialeah Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16881 E Hialeah Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16881 E Hialeah Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16881 E Hialeah Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16881 E Hialeah Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with PoolCentennial Dog Friendly Apartments
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs