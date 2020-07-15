16881 E Hialeah Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3 bed/3 bath home w/ attached 2 car garage ** Vaulted ceilings in Great Room, master bedroom & guest bedroom ** Dramatic fireplace in Great Room ** Formal dining ** Main floor study ** Enclosed sunroom off kitchen ** Newer appliances and furnace ** All appliances, including washer & dryer, included ** Laundry conveniently located on bedroom level ** Large deck ** 1,606 sq ft plus 726 more in open basement ** New roof ** New skylights in great room, master bath & hall bath for lots of natural light ** New Anderson windows on west side of home ** Walking distance to 3 excellent Cherry Creek Schools ** Low maintenance living with HOA covering: water & sewer, irrigation, trash, lawn/sprinkler/grounds maintenance in the beautiful Overlook @ Piney Creek