16647 E HIALEAH AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Available 12/01/19 Cozy house near schools - Property Id: 144566



The newly remodeled nice house is located on a cul-de-sac.

2400 square feet + a finished basement of 900 square feet.

Light rooms with high ceilings. Beautiful 4 Bed 3.5 Bath, Loft.

Remodeled with oak hardwood floor and new carpet, new paint, new blinds, new bathrooms. The new kitchen with granite countertop and all new stainless appliances.

New roof.

Walking distance to Cherry Creek Schools.

New landscape.

This home is for a happy family life.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144566p

Property Id 144566



(RLNE5189301)