Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

16647 E HIALEAH AVE

16647 East Hialeah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16647 East Hialeah Avenue, Centennial, CO 80015
Piney Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 12/01/19 Cozy house near schools - Property Id: 144566

The newly remodeled nice house is located on a cul-de-sac.
2400 square feet + a finished basement of 900 square feet.
Light rooms with high ceilings. Beautiful 4 Bed 3.5 Bath, Loft.
Remodeled with oak hardwood floor and new carpet, new paint, new blinds, new bathrooms. The new kitchen with granite countertop and all new stainless appliances.
New roof.
Walking distance to Cherry Creek Schools.
New landscape.
This home is for a happy family life.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144566p
Property Id 144566

(RLNE5189301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16647 E HIALEAH AVE have any available units?
16647 E HIALEAH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 16647 E HIALEAH AVE have?
Some of 16647 E HIALEAH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16647 E HIALEAH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
16647 E HIALEAH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16647 E HIALEAH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16647 E HIALEAH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 16647 E HIALEAH AVE offer parking?
No, 16647 E HIALEAH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 16647 E HIALEAH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16647 E HIALEAH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16647 E HIALEAH AVE have a pool?
No, 16647 E HIALEAH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 16647 E HIALEAH AVE have accessible units?
No, 16647 E HIALEAH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16647 E HIALEAH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16647 E HIALEAH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16647 E HIALEAH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16647 E HIALEAH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
