13772 E Caley Ave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

- This home offers hardwood floors through the main level with an office on the main level. Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steal appliances and large island. Kitchen offers 2 pantries, and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Dining area is open to kitchen and family room. 3 sided gas fireplace. Upstairs offers large Master retreat with 5 piece bath. Wonderful loft for additional space. 2 additional bedrooms plus full bath. Built in Desk upstairs. Basement is unfinished and offers lots of storage space. 2 Car Garage, Deck and small back yard. This home is close to all shopping, downtown, easy access to I25, 470. This is a must see. Call 303-466-6340 for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



