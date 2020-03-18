All apartments in Centennial
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

13709 E Weaver Pl

13709 E Weaver Pl · No Longer Available
Location

13709 E Weaver Pl, Centennial, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
***Available July 10th***

Spacious 2,643 sqft 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home includes a main floor study. The open kitchen has an island and gas stove top. Great fireplace in the living room. There is a large loft area on the 2nd level. Master bedroom has a fireplace along with a gorgeous master bathroom and huge walk in closet! The other 2 bedrooms have built in closets. 2nd floor laundry washer and dryer and the backyard sits on greenbelt.

Cherry Creek School District 5
Elementary: High Plains
Middle: Campus
High School Cherry Creek

Sorry, no pets.

Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information on this property.

For showings, please contact Oliver McCracken 630-390-6650, oliver@newagere.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13709 E Weaver Pl have any available units?
13709 E Weaver Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 13709 E Weaver Pl have?
Some of 13709 E Weaver Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13709 E Weaver Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13709 E Weaver Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13709 E Weaver Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13709 E Weaver Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 13709 E Weaver Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13709 E Weaver Pl offers parking.
Does 13709 E Weaver Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13709 E Weaver Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13709 E Weaver Pl have a pool?
No, 13709 E Weaver Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13709 E Weaver Pl have accessible units?
No, 13709 E Weaver Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13709 E Weaver Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13709 E Weaver Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13709 E Weaver Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13709 E Weaver Pl has units with air conditioning.
