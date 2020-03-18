13709 E Weaver Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

***Available July 10th***



Spacious 2,643 sqft 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home includes a main floor study. The open kitchen has an island and gas stove top. Great fireplace in the living room. There is a large loft area on the 2nd level. Master bedroom has a fireplace along with a gorgeous master bathroom and huge walk in closet! The other 2 bedrooms have built in closets. 2nd floor laundry washer and dryer and the backyard sits on greenbelt.



Cherry Creek School District 5

Elementary: High Plains

Middle: Campus

High School Cherry Creek



Sorry, no pets.



Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information on this property.



For showings, please contact Oliver McCracken 630-390-6650, oliver@newagere.com