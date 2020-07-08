13693 E Weaver Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bedroom town home in the Villages at Centennial! Nice, open floor plan and great attention to detail! Crown molding in the living room/dining room area, NEW paint in living and bedrooms. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new dishwasher, new water softener and filter system, 42" maple cabinets with under cabinet lighting and roll out drawers, pantry and tile floors. Upstairs features all three bedrooms with ceiling fans. The master also features crown molding, surround sound pre-wiring and a private bath with dual vanity. A second full bath offers a long vanity for extra space. The laundry room includes built-in cabinets for storage. Updated fixtures throughout, new water heater, key less door pad and all lights have been converted to LED. Low maintenance lifestyle with covered front porch, side patio. Great location part of the Cherry Creek School District and close to parks, trails, and Valley Country Club!