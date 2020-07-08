All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 13693 E Weaver Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
13693 E Weaver Pl.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:10 AM

13693 E Weaver Pl.

13693 East Weaver Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13693 East Weaver Avenue, Centennial, CO 80111

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 bedroom town home in the Villages at Centennial! Nice, open floor plan and great attention to detail! Crown molding in the living room/dining room area, NEW paint in living and bedrooms. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new dishwasher, new water softener and filter system, 42" maple cabinets with under cabinet lighting and roll out drawers, pantry and tile floors. Upstairs features all three bedrooms with ceiling fans. The master also features crown molding, surround sound pre-wiring and a private bath with dual vanity. A second full bath offers a long vanity for extra space. The laundry room includes built-in cabinets for storage. Updated fixtures throughout, new water heater, key less door pad and all lights have been converted to LED. Low maintenance lifestyle with covered front porch, side patio. Great location part of the Cherry Creek School District and close to parks, trails, and Valley Country Club!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13693 E Weaver Pl. have any available units?
13693 E Weaver Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 13693 E Weaver Pl. have?
Some of 13693 E Weaver Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13693 E Weaver Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
13693 E Weaver Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13693 E Weaver Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 13693 E Weaver Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 13693 E Weaver Pl. offer parking?
No, 13693 E Weaver Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 13693 E Weaver Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13693 E Weaver Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13693 E Weaver Pl. have a pool?
No, 13693 E Weaver Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 13693 E Weaver Pl. have accessible units?
No, 13693 E Weaver Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 13693 E Weaver Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13693 E Weaver Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13693 E Weaver Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13693 E Weaver Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs