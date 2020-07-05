All apartments in Castle Rock
914 Park View Street
914 Park View Street

914 Park View Street · No Longer Available
Location

914 Park View Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This large tri-level has recently been updated and is in excellent condition. Total of 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with over 2200 finished square feet. Main level houses the large formal living and dining room, kitchen and nook. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms including the master suite plus a small bonus/homework area. Lower level consists of the cozy family room with fireplace, 4th bedroom and 1/2 bathrooms. Owner prefers no pets. Available June 1st.

Great location with easy acces to I-25, minutes from charming downstown Castle Rock and the famous Outlet Mall. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

