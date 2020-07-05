914 Park View Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This large tri-level has recently been updated and is in excellent condition. Total of 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with over 2200 finished square feet. Main level houses the large formal living and dining room, kitchen and nook. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms including the master suite plus a small bonus/homework area. Lower level consists of the cozy family room with fireplace, 4th bedroom and 1/2 bathrooms. Owner prefers no pets. Available June 1st.



Great location with easy acces to I-25, minutes from charming downstown Castle Rock and the famous Outlet Mall. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.