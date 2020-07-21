Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1607 Sqft - 71 Mountain Shadows LN - Available now! Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in the heart of Castle Rock. This home is walking distance to Rock Park, Douglas County High School, and downtown Castle Rock. Includes family room, dining room refrigerator, dishwasher, glass-top stove/oven, built-in microwave, new carpet, new paint, central heat & air, washer, dryer, tile floors, 1-car garage, and wood burning fireplace. View of the mountain and "the Rock" of Castle Rock just out front door. In addition to the garage, there is a reserved parking spot in the lot. Small dogs allowed (under 35 lbs) with $250 pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $1,800

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



