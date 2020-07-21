All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 71 Mountain Shadows Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
71 Mountain Shadows Ln
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

71 Mountain Shadows Ln

71 Mountain Shadows Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

71 Mountain Shadows Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1607 Sqft - 71 Mountain Shadows LN - Available now! Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in the heart of Castle Rock. This home is walking distance to Rock Park, Douglas County High School, and downtown Castle Rock. Includes family room, dining room refrigerator, dishwasher, glass-top stove/oven, built-in microwave, new carpet, new paint, central heat & air, washer, dryer, tile floors, 1-car garage, and wood burning fireplace. View of the mountain and "the Rock" of Castle Rock just out front door. In addition to the garage, there is a reserved parking spot in the lot. Small dogs allowed (under 35 lbs) with $250 pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $1,800
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4966942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Mountain Shadows Ln have any available units?
71 Mountain Shadows Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 71 Mountain Shadows Ln have?
Some of 71 Mountain Shadows Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Mountain Shadows Ln currently offering any rent specials?
71 Mountain Shadows Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Mountain Shadows Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Mountain Shadows Ln is pet friendly.
Does 71 Mountain Shadows Ln offer parking?
Yes, 71 Mountain Shadows Ln offers parking.
Does 71 Mountain Shadows Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Mountain Shadows Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Mountain Shadows Ln have a pool?
No, 71 Mountain Shadows Ln does not have a pool.
Does 71 Mountain Shadows Ln have accessible units?
No, 71 Mountain Shadows Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Mountain Shadows Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Mountain Shadows Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Mountain Shadows Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 71 Mountain Shadows Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCastle Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Castle Rock Apartments with BalconiesCastle Rock Apartments with Parking
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs