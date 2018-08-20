Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

6885 Turnstone Ave Available 03/01/19 Great Castle Wood Ranch home with outdoor living in Castle Rock Available February 10, 2019 - Welcome Home! Please call (303) 835-0041 to set-up your showing with Jaris Realty, Inc.



Welcome Home! Entertainment potential with a fantastic Outdoor Living area to host those BBQ's or roast marshmallows on the fire pit. This home boast 4 bedrooms, oversized 2 car garage with step up work shop area and just a short drive to Downtown Castle Rock. The home backs to Flagstone Elementary and open space, so no neighbors looking into the back of your home.



Step inside and you will immediately notice the vaulted ceilings in the formal living room and the formal dining room. Head into the large open kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets which overlooks the gracious family room. Towards the garage you will find your main floor half bath, laundry room, and the dog door to the side yard.



Next head upstairs to the bedrooms, you will find your 3 bedrooms and large master suite. The master bedroom with its vaulted ceilings, large bath room and walk in closet makes for a great retreat when needed.



Step back downstairs and head out back you will love this huge fenced yard! To top it off enjoy your built in propane BBQ grill and kitchen area and step down to the gas fire pit. The patio area boast beautiful stamped concrete in a sweeping rounded pattern with 2 separate areas. Just the place to relax and entertain your guest.



- Dogs approved at owners discretion



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2027251)