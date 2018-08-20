All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6885 Turnstone Ave

6885 Turnstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6885 Turnstone Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
6885 Turnstone Ave Available 03/01/19 Great Castle Wood Ranch home with outdoor living in Castle Rock Available February 10, 2019 - Welcome Home! Please call (303) 835-0041 to set-up your showing with Jaris Realty, Inc.

Welcome Home! Entertainment potential with a fantastic Outdoor Living area to host those BBQ's or roast marshmallows on the fire pit. This home boast 4 bedrooms, oversized 2 car garage with step up work shop area and just a short drive to Downtown Castle Rock. The home backs to Flagstone Elementary and open space, so no neighbors looking into the back of your home.

Step inside and you will immediately notice the vaulted ceilings in the formal living room and the formal dining room. Head into the large open kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets which overlooks the gracious family room. Towards the garage you will find your main floor half bath, laundry room, and the dog door to the side yard.

Next head upstairs to the bedrooms, you will find your 3 bedrooms and large master suite. The master bedroom with its vaulted ceilings, large bath room and walk in closet makes for a great retreat when needed.

Step back downstairs and head out back you will love this huge fenced yard! To top it off enjoy your built in propane BBQ grill and kitchen area and step down to the gas fire pit. The patio area boast beautiful stamped concrete in a sweeping rounded pattern with 2 separate areas. Just the place to relax and entertain your guest.

- Dogs approved at owners discretion

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2027251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6885 Turnstone Ave have any available units?
6885 Turnstone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6885 Turnstone Ave have?
Some of 6885 Turnstone Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6885 Turnstone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6885 Turnstone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6885 Turnstone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6885 Turnstone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6885 Turnstone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6885 Turnstone Ave offers parking.
Does 6885 Turnstone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6885 Turnstone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6885 Turnstone Ave have a pool?
No, 6885 Turnstone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6885 Turnstone Ave have accessible units?
No, 6885 Turnstone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6885 Turnstone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6885 Turnstone Ave has units with dishwashers.
