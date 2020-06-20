6825 Shannock Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly playground bbq/grill

Beautiful 4 to 5 bedroom in Castlewood Ranch! Unfinished Bsmt, Large yard! - Welcome Home! This great two-story home is located in Castlewood Ranch, a great community with tons of trails, playgrounds, parks and boasting one of Denvers Top-10 Elementary Schools (Flagstone). Call Jaris Realty today to see this home at 303-835-0041



This home has been immaculately maintained and looks brand-new! As soon as you walk in you will be greeted by the spacious formal living room with a large coat closet and full-bathroom off of it. As you walk through the home, you'll love the kitchen as it boasts upgraded cabinets and quartz countertops. If you love to cook and you've never had quartz, you'll love them! Looking through this part of the home, you'll notice how open it is. You'll look through the kitchen, the dining, and into the family room with the fireplace being the central attraction. Off of the family room, you'll find the study or guest retreat with great built-in's that make this home sparkle. You'll also find the stairs to the basement that you can just do anything with!



Head upstairs and you will find FOUR bedrooms. Each of the rooms, is surprisingly gracious in size. The master suite boasts a his-and-hers closet (you guessed it, the hers is bigger) and plenty of space. That king-sized bedroom set will have no problem in this home. Finally, you'll love relaxing in the master bath boasting a five-piece with a soaking tub.



Step outside and you'll notice that this home does not have the micro-yard that you are so used to seeing in newer developments. There is a huge deck and a bbq area plus there is plentry of room to run in the lawn. The professional landscaping is beautiful and just brings out the best of this yard.



For more information about the home visit our FEATURED RENTALS page and the pull down for Shannock at WWW.INEEDTHISHOME.COM



Jaris Realty, Inc.

Call today for a viewing on this home (303) 835-0041.



For full information visit:



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2373811)