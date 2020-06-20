All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 6825 Shannock Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
6825 Shannock Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

6825 Shannock Avenue

6825 Shannock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6825 Shannock Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
Beautiful 4 to 5 bedroom in Castlewood Ranch! Unfinished Bsmt, Large yard! - Welcome Home! This great two-story home is located in Castlewood Ranch, a great community with tons of trails, playgrounds, parks and boasting one of Denvers Top-10 Elementary Schools (Flagstone). Call Jaris Realty today to see this home at 303-835-0041

This home has been immaculately maintained and looks brand-new! As soon as you walk in you will be greeted by the spacious formal living room with a large coat closet and full-bathroom off of it. As you walk through the home, you'll love the kitchen as it boasts upgraded cabinets and quartz countertops. If you love to cook and you've never had quartz, you'll love them! Looking through this part of the home, you'll notice how open it is. You'll look through the kitchen, the dining, and into the family room with the fireplace being the central attraction. Off of the family room, you'll find the study or guest retreat with great built-in's that make this home sparkle. You'll also find the stairs to the basement that you can just do anything with!

Head upstairs and you will find FOUR bedrooms. Each of the rooms, is surprisingly gracious in size. The master suite boasts a his-and-hers closet (you guessed it, the hers is bigger) and plenty of space. That king-sized bedroom set will have no problem in this home. Finally, you'll love relaxing in the master bath boasting a five-piece with a soaking tub.

Step outside and you'll notice that this home does not have the micro-yard that you are so used to seeing in newer developments. There is a huge deck and a bbq area plus there is plentry of room to run in the lawn. The professional landscaping is beautiful and just brings out the best of this yard.

For more information about the home visit our FEATURED RENTALS page and the pull down for Shannock at WWW.INEEDTHISHOME.COM

Jaris Realty, Inc.
Call today for a viewing on this home (303) 835-0041.

For full information visit:

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2373811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 Shannock Avenue have any available units?
6825 Shannock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 6825 Shannock Avenue have?
Some of 6825 Shannock Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 Shannock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6825 Shannock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 Shannock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6825 Shannock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6825 Shannock Avenue offer parking?
No, 6825 Shannock Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6825 Shannock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6825 Shannock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 Shannock Avenue have a pool?
No, 6825 Shannock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6825 Shannock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6825 Shannock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 Shannock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6825 Shannock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6825 Shannock Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6825 Shannock Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs