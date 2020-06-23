6104 Raleigh Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This 2 story paired home has just been freshly painted inside. Total of 1588 finished sq ft contains 3 bedrooms and 2 1\2 bathrooms plus the 2 car garage! Property is pet friendly!



Extras include; whole house a\c, sprinklers system front and back along with a nice sized fenced backyard! Great location, 10 minutes to I-25 and charming downtown Castle Rock with all of its shoppes and restaurants!



