6104 Raleigh Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6104 Raleigh Circle

6104 Raleigh Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6104 Raleigh Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 2 story paired home has just been freshly painted inside. Total of 1588 finished sq ft contains 3 bedrooms and 2 1\2 bathrooms plus the 2 car garage! Property is pet friendly!

Extras include; whole house a\c, sprinklers system front and back along with a nice sized fenced backyard! Great location, 10 minutes to I-25 and charming downtown Castle Rock with all of its shoppes and restaurants!

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email us to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 Raleigh Circle have any available units?
6104 Raleigh Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6104 Raleigh Circle have?
Some of 6104 Raleigh Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 Raleigh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6104 Raleigh Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 Raleigh Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6104 Raleigh Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6104 Raleigh Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6104 Raleigh Circle does offer parking.
Does 6104 Raleigh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6104 Raleigh Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 Raleigh Circle have a pool?
No, 6104 Raleigh Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6104 Raleigh Circle have accessible units?
No, 6104 Raleigh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 Raleigh Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6104 Raleigh Circle has units with dishwashers.
