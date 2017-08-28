All apartments in Castle Rock
Location

6016 Turnstone Place, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2.5, 1699 Sqft - 6016 Turnstone PL - Available Now! 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome in Castlewood Ranch neighborhood of Castle Rock. Main level has a living room, dining area, kitchen and powder bathroom. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry hookups. Features laminate floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, central heat & air, 2-car garage, 2" Blinds, fenced rear, flagstone patio and sprinkler system. Kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, glass-top stove/oven and microwave. No pets please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit: $1,895
Application Fee: $50 / adult
Air Filter Program: $10 / month
Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5671932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 Turnstone PL have any available units?
6016 Turnstone PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 6016 Turnstone PL have?
Some of 6016 Turnstone PL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 Turnstone PL currently offering any rent specials?
6016 Turnstone PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 Turnstone PL pet-friendly?
No, 6016 Turnstone PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 6016 Turnstone PL offer parking?
Yes, 6016 Turnstone PL offers parking.
Does 6016 Turnstone PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 Turnstone PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 Turnstone PL have a pool?
No, 6016 Turnstone PL does not have a pool.
Does 6016 Turnstone PL have accessible units?
No, 6016 Turnstone PL does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 Turnstone PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016 Turnstone PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6016 Turnstone PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6016 Turnstone PL has units with air conditioning.

