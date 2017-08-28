Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed, 2.5, 1699 Sqft - 6016 Turnstone PL - Available Now! 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome in Castlewood Ranch neighborhood of Castle Rock. Main level has a living room, dining area, kitchen and powder bathroom. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry hookups. Features laminate floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, central heat & air, 2-car garage, 2" Blinds, fenced rear, flagstone patio and sprinkler system. Kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, glass-top stove/oven and microwave. No pets please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit: $1,895

Application Fee: $50 / adult

Air Filter Program: $10 / month

Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5671932)