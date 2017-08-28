Amenities
3 Bed, 2.5, 1699 Sqft - 6016 Turnstone PL - Available Now! 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome in Castlewood Ranch neighborhood of Castle Rock. Main level has a living room, dining area, kitchen and powder bathroom. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry hookups. Features laminate floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, central heat & air, 2-car garage, 2" Blinds, fenced rear, flagstone patio and sprinkler system. Kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, glass-top stove/oven and microwave. No pets please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.
Security Deposit: $1,895
Application Fee: $50 / adult
Air Filter Program: $10 / month
Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time
*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.
No Pets Allowed
