Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

5747 East Monument Drive

5747 East Monument Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5747 East Monument Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Stunning home backing to Mariah Farms Equestrian Boarding. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counters, glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Large concrete patio with private yard. South facing! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5747 East Monument Drive have any available units?
5747 East Monument Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5747 East Monument Drive have?
Some of 5747 East Monument Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5747 East Monument Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5747 East Monument Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5747 East Monument Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5747 East Monument Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5747 East Monument Drive offer parking?
No, 5747 East Monument Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5747 East Monument Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5747 East Monument Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5747 East Monument Drive have a pool?
No, 5747 East Monument Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5747 East Monument Drive have accessible units?
No, 5747 East Monument Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5747 East Monument Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5747 East Monument Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5747 East Monument Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5747 East Monument Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
