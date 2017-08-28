5609 East Prescott Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in Founders Village will welcome you with 1,652 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include tons of natural light, newer paint, newer appliances, newer carpet, air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2-car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Spend quality time at the community pool or in the clubhouse. Nearby are the many shopping/dining options of the Castle Rock Outlets.



Nearby schools include Rock Ridge Elementary School, Mesa Middle School, Flagstone Elementary School, and Front Range High School.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. There will be an additional $25/month pet rent, per pet.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



