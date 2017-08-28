All apartments in Castle Rock
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
5609 East Prescott Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5609 East Prescott Avenue

5609 East Prescott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5609 East Prescott Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in Founders Village will welcome you with 1,652 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include tons of natural light, newer paint, newer appliances, newer carpet, air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2-car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Spend quality time at the community pool or in the clubhouse. Nearby are the many shopping/dining options of the Castle Rock Outlets.

Nearby schools include Rock Ridge Elementary School, Mesa Middle School, Flagstone Elementary School, and Front Range High School.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. There will be an additional $25/month pet rent, per pet.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 East Prescott Avenue have any available units?
5609 East Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5609 East Prescott Avenue have?
Some of 5609 East Prescott Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 East Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5609 East Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 East Prescott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 East Prescott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5609 East Prescott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5609 East Prescott Avenue offers parking.
Does 5609 East Prescott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5609 East Prescott Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 East Prescott Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5609 East Prescott Avenue has a pool.
Does 5609 East Prescott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5609 East Prescott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 East Prescott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 East Prescott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5609 East Prescott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5609 East Prescott Avenue has units with air conditioning.

