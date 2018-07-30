542 Gardner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 bed 2.5 bath home in Castlewood Ranch - 2 story home, located in Castlewood Ranch. This home has an open & bright layout with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, hardwood floors in the entry & kitchen, SS kitchen appliances, large breakfast bar, main level laundry. Unfinished basement and large deck. Easy walk to Flagstone Elementary.

Some breeds of dogs accepted with $50 increase plus $300 pet deposit. No smoking. Please call from 9am-6pm only 303-841-1225 Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2362237)