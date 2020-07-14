All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4911 N Silverlace Dr

4911 North Silverlace Drive · (720) 500-6473
Location

4911 North Silverlace Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4911 N Silverlace Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4911 N Silverlace Dr Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Home in The Meadows - This five-bedroom home is spacious and open. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large eat in area with bay window, pantry, and family room alongside a dedicated formal living area and dining room. Upstairs is a massive master bedroom with a ceiling fan, walk in closet, and five-piece bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms on the upper level that shared a full-size bath. The mud room with laundry is located on the main floor, along with the half bathroom. The basement included an additional bedroom, ¾ bathroom, and a flex space. Located within walking distance of Meadow View Elementary, Castle Rock Middle, and Castle View High.

Home is available 8/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly with approval: Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. Washer and dryer hookups in home. Trash services are included in rent, all other utilities are tenant responsibility.

(RLNE5891454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 N Silverlace Dr have any available units?
4911 N Silverlace Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4911 N Silverlace Dr have?
Some of 4911 N Silverlace Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 N Silverlace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4911 N Silverlace Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 N Silverlace Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 N Silverlace Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4911 N Silverlace Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4911 N Silverlace Dr offers parking.
Does 4911 N Silverlace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 N Silverlace Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 N Silverlace Dr have a pool?
No, 4911 N Silverlace Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4911 N Silverlace Dr have accessible units?
No, 4911 N Silverlace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 N Silverlace Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 N Silverlace Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4911 N Silverlace Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4911 N Silverlace Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
