w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

4911 N Silverlace Dr Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Home in The Meadows - This five-bedroom home is spacious and open. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large eat in area with bay window, pantry, and family room alongside a dedicated formal living area and dining room. Upstairs is a massive master bedroom with a ceiling fan, walk in closet, and five-piece bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms on the upper level that shared a full-size bath. The mud room with laundry is located on the main floor, along with the half bathroom. The basement included an additional bedroom, ¾ bathroom, and a flex space. Located within walking distance of Meadow View Elementary, Castle Rock Middle, and Castle View High.



Home is available 8/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly with approval: Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. Washer and dryer hookups in home. Trash services are included in rent, all other utilities are tenant responsibility.



(RLNE5891454)