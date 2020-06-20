4381 Wilson Peak Dr

Amenities

Come check out this Lower Level dwelling in a brand new build home in Castle Rock's Pinnacle Ridge/Crystal Valley subdivision. You will be blown away by this unit's amazingly tall basement ceiling height of 9 feet. As you enter the unit, it feels open and spacious. The kitchen is all new cabinets, with soft close drawers and doors with beautiful granite countertops and white subway tile with decorative inlays. The kitchen includes a fridge, microwave, burner cooktop and countertop oven.



The living space of the basement is filled with brand new carpets, large egress windows and pre-wired for cable. The full bathroom has faux wood plank flooring, granite counters, spacious cabinets and a bath/shower combo.



There are two bedrooms in this property that a large, open and have 9 foot ceilings continued. Large egress windows offer sunlight and privacy. Each room is nearly 150+ Square Feet (13' x 12'). The entire unit is freshly painted and ready for you to call it home.



There is a semi-private entrance to the unit through the side of the house into the garage. You enter the home through a shared laundry room. This unit is down the stairs to the private entrance.



This home is available on January 8, 2020.



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.



Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease



This neighborhood is brand new construction and is booming with growth. Close to everything the Castle Rock has to offer. Restaurants, shopping, hiking, biking and trails. Easy access to I-25. Includes access to community Rec Center and HOA facilities.



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!!! Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash is included // $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / SORRY NO PETS / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution.



This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. This property is being rented as-is. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current. PMI Elevation is ONLY listing this property for rent, screening applicants and negotiating lease terms on behalf of Landlord. PMI Elevation is not providing long-term property management services for this property.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



https://pmielevation.info/4381-WILSON-PEAK-DR-VIRTUAL-TOUR



