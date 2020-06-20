All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 4381 Wilson Peak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
4381 Wilson Peak Dr
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:48 AM

4381 Wilson Peak Dr

4381 Wilson Peak Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4381 Wilson Peak Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Crystal Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
new construction
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Come check out this Lower Level dwelling in a brand new build home in Castle Rock's Pinnacle Ridge/Crystal Valley subdivision. You will be blown away by this unit's amazingly tall basement ceiling height of 9 feet. As you enter the unit, it feels open and spacious. The kitchen is all new cabinets, with soft close drawers and doors with beautiful granite countertops and white subway tile with decorative inlays. The kitchen includes a fridge, microwave, burner cooktop and countertop oven.

The living space of the basement is filled with brand new carpets, large egress windows and pre-wired for cable. The full bathroom has faux wood plank flooring, granite counters, spacious cabinets and a bath/shower combo.

There are two bedrooms in this property that a large, open and have 9 foot ceilings continued. Large egress windows offer sunlight and privacy. Each room is nearly 150+ Square Feet (13' x 12'). The entire unit is freshly painted and ready for you to call it home.

There is a semi-private entrance to the unit through the side of the house into the garage. You enter the home through a shared laundry room. This unit is down the stairs to the private entrance.

This home is available on January 8, 2020.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease

This neighborhood is brand new construction and is booming with growth. Close to everything the Castle Rock has to offer. Restaurants, shopping, hiking, biking and trails. Easy access to I-25. Includes access to community Rec Center and HOA facilities.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!!! Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash is included // $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / SORRY NO PETS / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution.

This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. This property is being rented as-is. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current. PMI Elevation is ONLY listing this property for rent, screening applicants and negotiating lease terms on behalf of Landlord. PMI Elevation is not providing long-term property management services for this property.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/4381-WILSON-PEAK-DR-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: JANUARY 8TH, 2020

PET RESTRICTIONS: No PETS

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our Company's Property Management Website [PMIelevation]

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: This Property is not eligible for the Housing Choice Voucher

More Information:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: Minimum of 12-Months

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Included in Rent

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 Wilson Peak Dr have any available units?
4381 Wilson Peak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4381 Wilson Peak Dr have?
Some of 4381 Wilson Peak Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4381 Wilson Peak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4381 Wilson Peak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 Wilson Peak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4381 Wilson Peak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 4381 Wilson Peak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4381 Wilson Peak Dr offers parking.
Does 4381 Wilson Peak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4381 Wilson Peak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 Wilson Peak Dr have a pool?
No, 4381 Wilson Peak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4381 Wilson Peak Dr have accessible units?
No, 4381 Wilson Peak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 Wilson Peak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4381 Wilson Peak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4381 Wilson Peak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4381 Wilson Peak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs