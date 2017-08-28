All apartments in Castle Rock
Location

4342 Broken Hill Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
Open Concept Ranch Style Home: Large open concept living, dining, and kitchen space, three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and designated office: Get ready to have it all! Step into this new and upgraded home located in The Meadows neighborhood and the highly rated Douglas County School District. You’ll have easy access to parks, trails, and open space. Inside this lovely home you’ll find warm cabinetry, hardwood floors, large windows, spacious closets, and more. Enjoy relaxing on the covered back deck or indulge in repose by the fireplace. Below grade, the large unfinished basement offers ample room for storage or an at home gym.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is not pet friendly. Appliances included are: Washer, dryer, stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Utilities included are: Trash. Please call for more information or to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4342 Broken Hill Dr have any available units?
4342 Broken Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4342 Broken Hill Dr have?
Some of 4342 Broken Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4342 Broken Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4342 Broken Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4342 Broken Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4342 Broken Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4342 Broken Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 4342 Broken Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4342 Broken Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4342 Broken Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4342 Broken Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 4342 Broken Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4342 Broken Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 4342 Broken Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4342 Broken Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4342 Broken Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4342 Broken Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4342 Broken Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

