4342 Broken Hill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Open Concept Ranch Style Home: Large open concept living, dining, and kitchen space, three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and designated office: Get ready to have it all! Step into this new and upgraded home located in The Meadows neighborhood and the highly rated Douglas County School District. You’ll have easy access to parks, trails, and open space. Inside this lovely home you’ll find warm cabinetry, hardwood floors, large windows, spacious closets, and more. Enjoy relaxing on the covered back deck or indulge in repose by the fireplace. Below grade, the large unfinished basement offers ample room for storage or an at home gym.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is not pet friendly. Appliances included are: Washer, dryer, stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Utilities included are: Trash. Please call for more information or to schedule a tour.