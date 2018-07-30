4334 Millwagon Trl

Amenities
Single Ranch home near meadows for rent - Property Id: 136995
Beautiful Ranch Style home on a large corner lot in The Meadows. Easy main floor living in the open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Large kitchen with double ovens, stainless steel fridge and cook top opens directly to family room for easy entertaining. Private master suite with 5 piece bath and large walk in closet. Use the front bedroom as a study if you wish, features a French-door entrance. Professionally landscaped backyard with little maintenance and paved stone patio. Enjoy the Grange community center & Pool, nearby tennis courts, hiking, biking, and great school districk and easy access to hospital, and shopping. The Unfinish basement provided tons of extra storage.
