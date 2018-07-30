4334 Millwagon Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Single Ranch home near meadows for rent - Property Id: 136995



Beautiful Ranch Style home on a large corner lot in The Meadows. Easy main floor living in the open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Large kitchen with double ovens, stainless steel fridge and cook top opens directly to family room for easy entertaining. Private master suite with 5 piece bath and large walk in closet. Use the front bedroom as a study if you wish, features a French-door entrance. Professionally landscaped backyard with little maintenance and paved stone patio. Enjoy the Grange community center & Pool, nearby tennis courts, hiking, biking, and great school districk and easy access to hospital, and shopping. The Unfinish basement provided tons of extra storage.

