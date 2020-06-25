All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:24 PM

3818 Tranquility Trl

3818 Tranquility Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3818 Tranquility Trail, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Don't miss an opportunity to see this beautiful townhouse available for lease immediately! This as a very nice, 3 bed/3 bath townhouse in Morgans Run in The Meadows Community. The home is 1,583 Square feet and is one of the larger townhouses available in Castle Rock. The home is very nice with fresh floors and carpeting throughout the unit. There is a large family room with a gas fireplace. There is plenty of storage in the kitchen and has a ton of cabinets. The kitchen also includes granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. All three of the bedrooms are on the upstairs level including a large master bedroom with private bathroom. The master bedroom has beautiful views of the mountains. This home comes with a washer and dryer located in the spacious laundry room. There is also an attached, 2 car garage as well as a large crawl space that can be used for additional storage. This property is located just minutes from I-25. The town of Castle Rock has all the amenities you could desire including nearby trails, recreational activities, Restaurants, and you are minutes from the Castle Rock Outlet Mall. The HOA will be paid by the owner which includes water. Electric, gas, and internet will be the responsibility of the tenant.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All rent prices include an HVAC filter replacement plan, Resident Liability Insurance Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history.

Reference checks.

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

Low credit Applicants may be required to enroll in our High-Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.

Pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges
$100 Pet initiation fee
$200 Pet deposit + $50 for each additional pet
Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month per pet.

Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 Tranquility Trl have any available units?
3818 Tranquility Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3818 Tranquility Trl have?
Some of 3818 Tranquility Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 Tranquility Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Tranquility Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 Tranquility Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 Tranquility Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3818 Tranquility Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3818 Tranquility Trl offers parking.
Does 3818 Tranquility Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3818 Tranquility Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 Tranquility Trl have a pool?
No, 3818 Tranquility Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3818 Tranquility Trl have accessible units?
No, 3818 Tranquility Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 Tranquility Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 Tranquility Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 Tranquility Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3818 Tranquility Trl has units with air conditioning.

