3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 7:59 PM

3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive

3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Castle Rock with tons of space and natural light! This gorgeous home features oversized bedrooms, a spacious basement and a large master bedroom with five piece bath. With a huge back patio you can spend those cool evenings outside. Attached three car garage. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive have any available units?
3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive have?
Some of 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 Sunridge Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

