Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3723 Licorice Trl Available 07/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: Beautiful house in the Meadows available July 1st! - Tastefully updated two story house conveniently located in the Meadows. Just minutes away from Castle rock outlet malls, dining and Paintbrush and Philip S. Miller parks with a lot of trails, playground, and rec areas.

The main floor features a welcoming family room with tall ceiling, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops which opens up to the living room with gas fireplace.

A beautiful staircase leads up to the second floor which includes two bedrooms with full bathroom, and spacious master bedroom with added bonus room-perfect for office or nursery including built-in shelving and gas fireplace, and Master Bath with custom tile, heated floors, and large soaker tub.



Partially finished basement is perfect for a second family room or workout area.

Pets are ok up to 2. Please inquire about additional fees/ deposits.



To see more of our homes, please visit www. Evolve Denver.com. To schedule a private showing, please text or email.



(RLNE4945452)