Castle Rock, CO
3723 Licorice Trl
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

3723 Licorice Trl

3723 Licorice Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Licorice Trail, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3723 Licorice Trl Available 07/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: Beautiful house in the Meadows available July 1st! - Tastefully updated two story house conveniently located in the Meadows. Just minutes away from Castle rock outlet malls, dining and Paintbrush and Philip S. Miller parks with a lot of trails, playground, and rec areas.
The main floor features a welcoming family room with tall ceiling, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops which opens up to the living room with gas fireplace.
A beautiful staircase leads up to the second floor which includes two bedrooms with full bathroom, and spacious master bedroom with added bonus room-perfect for office or nursery including built-in shelving and gas fireplace, and Master Bath with custom tile, heated floors, and large soaker tub.

Partially finished basement is perfect for a second family room or workout area.
Pets are ok up to 2. Please inquire about additional fees/ deposits.

To see more of our homes, please visit www. Evolve Denver.com. To schedule a private showing, please text or email.

(RLNE4945452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Licorice Trl have any available units?
3723 Licorice Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3723 Licorice Trl have?
Some of 3723 Licorice Trl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Licorice Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Licorice Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Licorice Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Licorice Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Licorice Trl offer parking?
No, 3723 Licorice Trl does not offer parking.
Does 3723 Licorice Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Licorice Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Licorice Trl have a pool?
No, 3723 Licorice Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Licorice Trl have accessible units?
No, 3723 Licorice Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Licorice Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Licorice Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 Licorice Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3723 Licorice Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
