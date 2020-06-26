Amenities
3723 Licorice Trl Available 07/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: Beautiful house in the Meadows available July 1st! - Tastefully updated two story house conveniently located in the Meadows. Just minutes away from Castle rock outlet malls, dining and Paintbrush and Philip S. Miller parks with a lot of trails, playground, and rec areas.
The main floor features a welcoming family room with tall ceiling, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops which opens up to the living room with gas fireplace.
A beautiful staircase leads up to the second floor which includes two bedrooms with full bathroom, and spacious master bedroom with added bonus room-perfect for office or nursery including built-in shelving and gas fireplace, and Master Bath with custom tile, heated floors, and large soaker tub.
Partially finished basement is perfect for a second family room or workout area.
Pets are ok up to 2. Please inquire about additional fees/ deposits.
To schedule a private showing, please text or email.
