Castle Rock, CO
3458 Guinea Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3458 Guinea Way

3458 Guinea Way
Location

3458 Guinea Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
brand new house with beautiful roof top - Property Id: 146706

Three-story floor plan includes a luxurious rooftop terraceperfect for entertaining! You will enjoy easy access to a community pool, parks, open space and trails as well as close proximity to The Outlets at Castle Rock, numerous restaurants, entertainment and I-25.

Available now! Beautiful home with fantastic mountain and ridge line views! This home is move-in ready and configured with a main floor study as well as three spacious bedrooms and two and a half baths.The open and inviting living room with a private deck offer plenty of room for entertaining. Upstairs is the master suite with private bath, as well as two secondary bedrooms and a full bath. Relax on the incredible rooftop terrace with beautiful views. You will enjoy two community pools, multiple parks, convenient access to shopping, dining and great commuter options.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146706
Property Id 146706

(RLNE5856404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3458 Guinea Way have any available units?
3458 Guinea Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3458 Guinea Way have?
Some of 3458 Guinea Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3458 Guinea Way currently offering any rent specials?
3458 Guinea Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3458 Guinea Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3458 Guinea Way is pet friendly.
Does 3458 Guinea Way offer parking?
No, 3458 Guinea Way does not offer parking.
Does 3458 Guinea Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3458 Guinea Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3458 Guinea Way have a pool?
Yes, 3458 Guinea Way has a pool.
Does 3458 Guinea Way have accessible units?
No, 3458 Guinea Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3458 Guinea Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3458 Guinea Way has units with dishwashers.
