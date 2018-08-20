3458 Guinea Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

brand new house with beautiful roof top - Property Id: 146706



Three-story floor plan includes a luxurious rooftop terraceperfect for entertaining! You will enjoy easy access to a community pool, parks, open space and trails as well as close proximity to The Outlets at Castle Rock, numerous restaurants, entertainment and I-25.



Available now! Beautiful home with fantastic mountain and ridge line views! This home is move-in ready and configured with a main floor study as well as three spacious bedrooms and two and a half baths.The open and inviting living room with a private deck offer plenty of room for entertaining. Upstairs is the master suite with private bath, as well as two secondary bedrooms and a full bath. Relax on the incredible rooftop terrace with beautiful views. You will enjoy two community pools, multiple parks, convenient access to shopping, dining and great commuter options.

