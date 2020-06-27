All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:05 PM

3016 Masters Point

3016 Masters Point · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Masters Point, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This Plum Creek ranch has over 2400 finished sq feet including 1530 on the main floor and 920 of finished sq ft in the lower level. Home has recently been updated including new windows, kitchen make over and newer floor coverings. Main floor houses the living room with fireplace, formal dining, updated kitchen with eating area. Kitchen includes granite tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances. In addition, there are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including the 5 piece master with soaking tub.

The lower level includes an additional 2 bedrooms, the 3rd bathroom plus a nice size family room. Washer and dryer hookups are on this level. Extras include 2 car garage with opener, a\c and the stamped concrete patio off the back of the house adjacent to the golf course.

Great location with easy access to I-25 for both Denver and Colo Springs commutes. It is close to charming downtown Castle Rock and major shopping both at the famous Castle Rock Outlet and Park Meadows Malls.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. We can be reached at 303-688-3702 or send us an email to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Masters Point have any available units?
3016 Masters Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3016 Masters Point have?
Some of 3016 Masters Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Masters Point currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Masters Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Masters Point pet-friendly?
No, 3016 Masters Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 3016 Masters Point offer parking?
Yes, 3016 Masters Point offers parking.
Does 3016 Masters Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Masters Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Masters Point have a pool?
No, 3016 Masters Point does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Masters Point have accessible units?
No, 3016 Masters Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Masters Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 Masters Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 Masters Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3016 Masters Point has units with air conditioning.
