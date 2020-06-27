3016 Masters Point

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This Plum Creek ranch has over 2400 finished sq feet including 1530 on the main floor and 920 of finished sq ft in the lower level. Home has recently been updated including new windows, kitchen make over and newer floor coverings. Main floor houses the living room with fireplace, formal dining, updated kitchen with eating area. Kitchen includes granite tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances. In addition, there are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including the 5 piece master with soaking tub.



The lower level includes an additional 2 bedrooms, the 3rd bathroom plus a nice size family room. Washer and dryer hookups are on this level. Extras include 2 car garage with opener, a\c and the stamped concrete patio off the back of the house adjacent to the golf course.



Great location with easy access to I-25 for both Denver and Colo Springs commutes. It is close to charming downtown Castle Rock and major shopping both at the famous Castle Rock Outlet and Park Meadows Malls.



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. We can be reached at 303-688-3702 or send us an email to set your showing.