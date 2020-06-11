3013 Masters Pt

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage bathtub internet access

This beautiful Castle Rock home in the Plum Creek Golf Course community is available immediately and won't last long!



12 - 15 LEASE TERM OPTIONS



AVAILABLE 03/25/2019



Details:

3BR/3BA located in the heart of Plum Creek Golf Course

Gorgeous Kitchen

Bedrooms Include Large Closets

Master Bedroom with Five-Piece En Suite Bathroom

Astonishing Victorian Bathtub

2,847 Square Feet

Original Hardwood Floors

Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design

Black Appliances

HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Washer/Dryer

Enclosed Back Yard with Rock Landscaping and Borders of Bulbs and Blooms

Vaulted Ceilings

Skylights for Tons of Natural Light

Formal Dining Area & Kitchen Nook

Finished Basement

New Exterior Paint

Minutes from Downtown Castle Rock and Easy Access to I-25



Nearby to Castle Rock Museum, Walgreens, Douglas County Libraries, South Ridge Elementary School, Santiagos, 105 West Brewing Company, McAwesome Ranch and so much more!



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit



Resident Utilities: Town of Castle Rock Water/Trash, IREA Electric, Black Hills Gas, Cable/Internet.



$2,100 Rent/month - $2,100 Security



For Showings, call or text Dillon at 303-332-4529 or Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.