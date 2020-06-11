All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 3013 Masters Pt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
3013 Masters Pt
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:43 AM

3013 Masters Pt

3013 Masters Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3013 Masters Point, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful Castle Rock home in the Plum Creek Golf Course community is available immediately and won't last long!

12 - 15 LEASE TERM OPTIONS

AVAILABLE 03/25/2019

Details:
3BR/3BA located in the heart of Plum Creek Golf Course
Gorgeous Kitchen
Bedrooms Include Large Closets
Master Bedroom with Five-Piece En Suite Bathroom
Astonishing Victorian Bathtub
2,847 Square Feet
Original Hardwood Floors
Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design
Black Appliances
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer
Enclosed Back Yard with Rock Landscaping and Borders of Bulbs and Blooms
Vaulted Ceilings
Skylights for Tons of Natural Light
Formal Dining Area & Kitchen Nook
Finished Basement
New Exterior Paint
Minutes from Downtown Castle Rock and Easy Access to I-25

Nearby to Castle Rock Museum, Walgreens, Douglas County Libraries, South Ridge Elementary School, Santiagos, 105 West Brewing Company, McAwesome Ranch and so much more!

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit

Resident Utilities: Town of Castle Rock Water/Trash, IREA Electric, Black Hills Gas, Cable/Internet.

$2,100 Rent/month - $2,100 Security

For Showings, call or text Dillon at 303-332-4529 or Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Masters Pt have any available units?
3013 Masters Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 Masters Pt have?
Some of 3013 Masters Pt's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Masters Pt currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Masters Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Masters Pt pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 Masters Pt is pet friendly.
Does 3013 Masters Pt offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Masters Pt offers parking.
Does 3013 Masters Pt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3013 Masters Pt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Masters Pt have a pool?
No, 3013 Masters Pt does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Masters Pt have accessible units?
No, 3013 Masters Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Masters Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Masters Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs