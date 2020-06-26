2801 Hawk Point Court

Amenities
Welcome to your Private Retreat! Located in the secluded yet close to town Escavera neighborhood in Charming Castle Rock. A Legacy built home with many custom touches. 8 Foot high wood doors. New Cheery Floors. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a Viking Gas stove, and a large islands with slab Granite counters. An open floor plan that is an entertainers dream. A warm Fireplace for those winter days. The home has Central Air A main floor master suite, study with built - ins, dining room and laundry with washer and dryer. There is also a main floor Guest suite. You can totally relax in the natural setting all around. There are also trails and parks in this enchanted enclave. The large walk out basement features 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and a gym to work in or just make it your rec room..Also a spacious 3 car Garage at the end of a cul de sac.Come pamper yourself in this Colorado retreat.A 650 Credit score and 2.5 times rent monthly income needed.Ready now,