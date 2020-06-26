All apartments in Castle Rock
2801 Hawk Point Court

2801 Hawk Point Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Hawk Point Ct, Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Woodlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Welcome to your Private Retreat! Located in the secluded yet close to town Escavera neighborhood in Charming Castle Rock. A Legacy built home with many custom touches. 8 Foot high wood doors. New Cheery Floors. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a Viking Gas stove, and a large islands with slab Granite counters. An open floor plan that is an entertainers dream. A warm Fireplace for those winter days. The home has Central Air A main floor master suite, study with built - ins, dining room and laundry with washer and dryer. There is also a main floor Guest suite. You can totally relax in the natural setting all around. There are also trails and parks in this enchanted enclave. The large walk out basement features 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and a gym to work in or just make it your rec room..Also a spacious 3 car Garage at the end of a cul de sac.Come pamper yourself in this Colorado retreat.A 650 Credit score and 2.5 times rent monthly income needed.Ready now,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Hawk Point Court have any available units?
2801 Hawk Point Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2801 Hawk Point Court have?
Some of 2801 Hawk Point Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Hawk Point Court currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Hawk Point Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Hawk Point Court pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Hawk Point Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 2801 Hawk Point Court offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Hawk Point Court offers parking.
Does 2801 Hawk Point Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 Hawk Point Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Hawk Point Court have a pool?
Yes, 2801 Hawk Point Court has a pool.
Does 2801 Hawk Point Court have accessible units?
No, 2801 Hawk Point Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Hawk Point Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Hawk Point Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Hawk Point Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2801 Hawk Point Court has units with air conditioning.
