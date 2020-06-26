2801 Hawk Point Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest suite

Welcome to your Private Retreat! Located in the secluded yet close to town Escavera neighborhood in Charming Castle Rock. A Legacy built home with many custom touches. 8 Foot high wood doors. New Cheery Floors. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a Viking Gas stove, and a large islands with slab Granite counters. An open floor plan that is an entertainers dream. A warm Fireplace for those winter days. The home has Central Air A main floor master suite, study with built - ins, dining room and laundry with washer and dryer. There is also a main floor Guest suite. You can totally relax in the natural setting all around. There are also trails and parks in this enchanted enclave. The large walk out basement features 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and a gym to work in or just make it your rec room..Also a spacious 3 car Garage at the end of a cul de sac.Come pamper yourself in this Colorado retreat.A 650 Credit score and 2.5 times rent monthly income needed.Ready now,