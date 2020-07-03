All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

2782 Low Meadow Blvd.

2782 Low Meadow Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2782 Low Meadow Boulevard, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2782 Low Meadow Blvd. Available 06/01/20 Newer 5 bed 3.5 bath home in the Meadows - Light and bright Meadows home. 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Quartz counter tops, air conditioning, washer/ dryer hook ups.
No smoking.
$50 pet rent per pet/per month and a $300 pet deposit.
For information on the Meadows neighborhood and all of the amenities; community pool, parks, trail system, etc... visit: http://www.meadowslink.com.
Please call from 9am - 6pm only.
Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit http://vrhayes.com/vacancies/.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5692633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. have any available units?
2782 Low Meadow Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. have?
Some of 2782 Low Meadow Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2782 Low Meadow Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. offers parking.
Does 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. has a pool.
Does 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2782 Low Meadow Blvd. has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
