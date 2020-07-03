Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

2782 Low Meadow Blvd. Available 06/01/20 Newer 5 bed 3.5 bath home in the Meadows - Light and bright Meadows home. 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Quartz counter tops, air conditioning, washer/ dryer hook ups.

No smoking.

$50 pet rent per pet/per month and a $300 pet deposit.

For information on the Meadows neighborhood and all of the amenities; community pool, parks, trail system, etc... visit: http://www.meadowslink.com.

Please call from 9am - 6pm only.

Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit http://vrhayes.com/vacancies/.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5692633)