All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 2324 Quartz Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
2324 Quartz Street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM

2324 Quartz Street

2324 Quartz Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2324 Quartz Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Welcome Home! This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath, with loft home is Move-In Ready! Includes washer and dryer, new a/c, and mud room off the laundry! Master bedroom has two very large walk in closets and expansive open 5 pc bath. (Cats and dogs ok; breed and weight restrictions and deposit required). Enjoy 2 amazing recreation facilities (The Grange and Taft House) in the summer, extensive walking trails, playgrounds and open space parks, free events and more!

Cabinets are all now white, not oak as pictured (some photos not updated upon new cabinet color)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Quartz Street have any available units?
2324 Quartz Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2324 Quartz Street have?
Some of 2324 Quartz Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Quartz Street currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Quartz Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Quartz Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Quartz Street is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Quartz Street offer parking?
No, 2324 Quartz Street does not offer parking.
Does 2324 Quartz Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 Quartz Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Quartz Street have a pool?
No, 2324 Quartz Street does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Quartz Street have accessible units?
No, 2324 Quartz Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Quartz Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Quartz Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Quartz Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2324 Quartz Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with BalconyCastle Rock Apartments with Parking
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs