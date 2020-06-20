2324 Quartz Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Welcome Home! This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath, with loft home is Move-In Ready! Includes washer and dryer, new a/c, and mud room off the laundry! Master bedroom has two very large walk in closets and expansive open 5 pc bath. (Cats and dogs ok; breed and weight restrictions and deposit required). Enjoy 2 amazing recreation facilities (The Grange and Taft House) in the summer, extensive walking trails, playgrounds and open space parks, free events and more!



Cabinets are all now white, not oak as pictured (some photos not updated upon new cabinet color)