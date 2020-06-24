All apartments in Castle Rock
2068 Shadow Creek Dr
2068 Shadow Creek Dr

2068 Shadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2068 Shadow Creek Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Crystal Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2068 Shadow Creek Dr Available 08/08/20 3 Bed + Loft, 2.5 Bath, 2420 Sqft - 2068 Shadow Creek Dr - Available 8/8/2020. Newer home that backs to open space. You'll love the upgrades that abound throughout the interior. Kitchen with granite counters is equipped with all stainless appliances including a gas stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and side-by-side refrigerator. Elevated deck has gorgeous views of open space. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, loft, and laundry. Other features in this home include powder bath, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, 2" blinds, sprinkler system, and large walk-out basement (unfinished). Home has central heat and air. Trash service included with rent. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,550
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4761572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2068 Shadow Creek Dr have any available units?
2068 Shadow Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2068 Shadow Creek Dr have?
Some of 2068 Shadow Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2068 Shadow Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2068 Shadow Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2068 Shadow Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2068 Shadow Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2068 Shadow Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2068 Shadow Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 2068 Shadow Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2068 Shadow Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2068 Shadow Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 2068 Shadow Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2068 Shadow Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 2068 Shadow Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2068 Shadow Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2068 Shadow Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
