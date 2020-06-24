Amenities

2068 Shadow Creek Dr Available 08/08/20 3 Bed + Loft, 2.5 Bath, 2420 Sqft - 2068 Shadow Creek Dr - Available 8/8/2020. Newer home that backs to open space. You'll love the upgrades that abound throughout the interior. Kitchen with granite counters is equipped with all stainless appliances including a gas stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and side-by-side refrigerator. Elevated deck has gorgeous views of open space. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, loft, and laundry. Other features in this home include powder bath, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, 2" blinds, sprinkler system, and large walk-out basement (unfinished). Home has central heat and air. Trash service included with rent. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,550

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4761572)