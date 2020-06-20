All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle

1625 Cherokee Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1625 Cherokee Mountain Road, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Townhome - 3 Bedrooms, Attached 2 Car Garage, No Yard Maintenance - Find your home in this 1491 square foot townhome convenient to I-25, the Castle Rock Hospital, and downtown Castle Rock. This airy floor plan delivers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, tiled traditional dining room, master suite with walk-in closet, welcoming living room with fleck carpeting, cheery kitchen with breakfast island for after-school snacks, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, electric self cleaning range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, first-floor laundry closet, home office with built in desk and shelves, 2 car attached garage, covered front porch. Come enjoy well proportioned space in this 3 bedroom town home!

For those with allergies or sensitivities, this townhome was occupied by a dog prior to February 2017.

Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community. Smoking, vaping, etc., is not allowed within the townhomes or within the community.

Please make sure you have visited the community rules prior to setting a time to visit the community. www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf

This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease for Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for an immediate move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1700 to $1775 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.

Features and Amenities:
3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Separate Office / Den, 2 Car Attached Garage with garage door opener and keypad entry, 1491 Square Feet, Tile Entry Flooring, Flooring - Tile / Fleck Carpet, Electric Self Cleaning Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Built in Microwave, Kitchen Island with Breakfast Area, Granite Kitchen and Bathroom Counters, Pantry, Laundry Closet with Washer and Electric Dryer Hookup, Walk in Closet in Master Suite, 3 Piece Master Bathroom, Covered Front Porch, Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Great Natural Lighting, Gas Forced Air Heating, Central Air Conditioning, Trash Service Included, No Yard Maintenance, Smoker Free, Small Pet Possible, Douglas County Schools, Easy Access to I-25 / Hwy 85, Close to Hiking / Biking Trails, Close to Miller Activity Complex

Pictures are from January 2016. Current pictures will be added soon.

(RLNE1896169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle have any available units?
1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle have?
Some of 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle offers parking.
Does 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle have a pool?
No, 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle have accessible units?
No, 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1625 Cherokee Mountain Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs