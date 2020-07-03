All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1607 Wild Blossom Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1607 Wild Blossom Way
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:27 AM

1607 Wild Blossom Way

1607 Wild Blossom Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1607 Wild Blossom Way, Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Woodlands

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in a highly desirable neighborhood in Castle Rock! At the end of a cul-de-sac. Ranch style home is impeccably designed to create a casual lifestyle and still exude elegance for those special occassions. Wonderful fireplace is the center piece of the great room featuring stacked stone surrounds. Expansive kitchen features a large center island. The study is well placed for privacy as the home office. The dining room is spacious and elegant - easily accomodates a large dining room table. Master bedroom is located away from the secondary bedrooms. The secondary living quarters with two bedrooms seperated by a bonus room leaves endless possibilities. This could be used as a T.V. room, playroom, living space for extended family, etc. This area also includes a full bathroom. Community features walking trails. Located near historic downtown Castle Rock. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Wild Blossom Way have any available units?
1607 Wild Blossom Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
Is 1607 Wild Blossom Way currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Wild Blossom Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Wild Blossom Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Wild Blossom Way is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Wild Blossom Way offer parking?
No, 1607 Wild Blossom Way does not offer parking.
Does 1607 Wild Blossom Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Wild Blossom Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Wild Blossom Way have a pool?
No, 1607 Wild Blossom Way does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Wild Blossom Way have accessible units?
No, 1607 Wild Blossom Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Wild Blossom Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 Wild Blossom Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 Wild Blossom Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 Wild Blossom Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs