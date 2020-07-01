1561 Olympia Circle #305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3rd level condo in Sawgrass at Plum Creek will welcome you with 1,240 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Spend quality time at the community pool or in the clubhouse. Nearby are the many shopping/dining options of the Castle Rock Outlets, entertainment, and more! Travel is easy with quick access to Hwy 85.



Small dogs or cats are welcome upon a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.