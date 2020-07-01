All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1561 Olympia Circle #305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1561 Olympia Circle #305
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1561 Olympia Circle #305

1561 Olympia Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1561 Olympia Cir, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3rd level condo in Sawgrass at Plum Creek will welcome you with 1,240 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Spend quality time at the community pool or in the clubhouse. Nearby are the many shopping/dining options of the Castle Rock Outlets, entertainment, and more! Travel is easy with quick access to Hwy 85.

Small dogs or cats are welcome upon a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 Olympia Circle #305 have any available units?
1561 Olympia Circle #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1561 Olympia Circle #305 have?
Some of 1561 Olympia Circle #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 Olympia Circle #305 currently offering any rent specials?
1561 Olympia Circle #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 Olympia Circle #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1561 Olympia Circle #305 is pet friendly.
Does 1561 Olympia Circle #305 offer parking?
Yes, 1561 Olympia Circle #305 offers parking.
Does 1561 Olympia Circle #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1561 Olympia Circle #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 Olympia Circle #305 have a pool?
Yes, 1561 Olympia Circle #305 has a pool.
Does 1561 Olympia Circle #305 have accessible units?
No, 1561 Olympia Circle #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 Olympia Circle #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1561 Olympia Circle #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1561 Olympia Circle #305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1561 Olympia Circle #305 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs