1524 Royal Troon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Beautiful townhome in Plum Creek off the golf course for rent! Immediate occupancy! This two story property has three bedrooms and two and a half bath with a two car attached over-sized garage. Overlooks Plum Creek golf course. Great views with a lot of privacy. Built in 2004 this townhome is maintenance free living with shoveling of snow, and upkeep of landscaping provided for you by the Homeowners Association. End unit with lots and lots of storage. Hardwood flooring throughout townhome. End unit has over 1780 square feet. Looks like a model!! Large living room with a cozy fireplace that opens up to the kitchen area. All stainless steel appliances with 9 foot ceilings. Beautiful newer kitchen cabinets. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor. Huge master suite with a large walk in closet and 5 piece bath. French doors in the master that opens up to a balcony. Beautiful views of the golf course. Two additional bedrooms with a full bath. Washer/dryer included. A/C. Minutes to the swimming pool and hot tub. Douglas County Schools. Close to restaurants, stores, walking trails, and parks. For a private viewing please call Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office or 720-838-6714 cell.