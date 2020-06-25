All apartments in Castle Rock
1524 Royal Troon Drive

1524 Royal Troon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Royal Troon Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful townhome in Plum Creek off the golf course for rent! Immediate occupancy! This two story property has three bedrooms and two and a half bath with a two car attached over-sized garage. Overlooks Plum Creek golf course. Great views with a lot of privacy. Built in 2004 this townhome is maintenance free living with shoveling of snow, and upkeep of landscaping provided for you by the Homeowners Association. End unit with lots and lots of storage. Hardwood flooring throughout townhome. End unit has over 1780 square feet. Looks like a model!! Large living room with a cozy fireplace that opens up to the kitchen area. All stainless steel appliances with 9 foot ceilings. Beautiful newer kitchen cabinets. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor. Huge master suite with a large walk in closet and 5 piece bath. French doors in the master that opens up to a balcony. Beautiful views of the golf course. Two additional bedrooms with a full bath. Washer/dryer included. A/C. Minutes to the swimming pool and hot tub. Douglas County Schools. Close to restaurants, stores, walking trails, and parks. For a private viewing please call Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office or 720-838-6714 cell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Royal Troon Drive have any available units?
1524 Royal Troon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1524 Royal Troon Drive have?
Some of 1524 Royal Troon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Royal Troon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Royal Troon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Royal Troon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Royal Troon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1524 Royal Troon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Royal Troon Drive offers parking.
Does 1524 Royal Troon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 Royal Troon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Royal Troon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1524 Royal Troon Drive has a pool.
Does 1524 Royal Troon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1524 Royal Troon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Royal Troon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Royal Troon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 Royal Troon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1524 Royal Troon Drive has units with air conditioning.
