Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1469 Red Cliff Way
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:45 PM

1469 Red Cliff Way

1469 Red Cliff Way · No Longer Available
Location

1469 Red Cliff Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated Castle Rock townhome with 3 bedrooms. This is an end unit that has many extra windows to make this unit light and bright! The floor plan has the most square footage of all the plans. The flooring is gorgeous! The great room, kitchen, nook and entry all have newer wood flooring professionally done, and the carpet was installed in January 2019. The kitchen and cabinetry are stunning with gray subway tile backsplash and granite counters. All stainless steel appliances are included, as are the washer and dryer. The lighting is updated as well. The upstairs bedrooms are spacious and bright. The master suite bath is updated with a garden tub and don't miss the shower with the upscale fixtures. Air Conditioning! The unit has a patio and fencing and is easily accessible via sidewalks and parking for guests. 2 car garage attached. Quick Access to I-25, Philip S Miller Park, great running and biking trails, Red Hawk Golf Course, etc.

Rent includes Water, Trash and Sewer. Property is pet friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: 2 Car Attached Garage, Snow Removal, Air Conditioning, A/C, Washer, Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Lofted Ceilings, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Master Suite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 Red Cliff Way have any available units?
1469 Red Cliff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1469 Red Cliff Way have?
Some of 1469 Red Cliff Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 Red Cliff Way currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Red Cliff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Red Cliff Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1469 Red Cliff Way is pet friendly.
Does 1469 Red Cliff Way offer parking?
Yes, 1469 Red Cliff Way offers parking.
Does 1469 Red Cliff Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1469 Red Cliff Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Red Cliff Way have a pool?
No, 1469 Red Cliff Way does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Red Cliff Way have accessible units?
No, 1469 Red Cliff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Red Cliff Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1469 Red Cliff Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1469 Red Cliff Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1469 Red Cliff Way has units with air conditioning.

