1469 Red Cliff Way

Beautifully updated Castle Rock townhome with 3 bedrooms. This is an end unit that has many extra windows to make this unit light and bright! The floor plan has the most square footage of all the plans. The flooring is gorgeous! The great room, kitchen, nook and entry all have newer wood flooring professionally done, and the carpet was installed in January 2019. The kitchen and cabinetry are stunning with gray subway tile backsplash and granite counters. All stainless steel appliances are included, as are the washer and dryer. The lighting is updated as well. The upstairs bedrooms are spacious and bright. The master suite bath is updated with a garden tub and don't miss the shower with the upscale fixtures. Air Conditioning! The unit has a patio and fencing and is easily accessible via sidewalks and parking for guests. 2 car garage attached. Quick Access to I-25, Philip S Miller Park, great running and biking trails, Red Hawk Golf Course, etc.



Rent includes Water, Trash and Sewer. Property is pet friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



