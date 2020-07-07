All apartments in Castle Rock
1448 Live Oak Rd
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

1448 Live Oak Rd

1448 Live Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Live Oak Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Furnished 1 bedroom for rent - $750 month - Property Id: 164711

Monthly Rent $750 ... includes all utilities and wi-fi.
NO pets and NO smoking and NO drugs.
One bedroom for rent for one single male.
Shared attached bathroom.
Access of usage of whole house.
Kitchen with everything supplied except your food.
Laundry room, Dining Room, Front Room w/TV, Patio
Each tenant has own entry key and bedroom key.
Free street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164711p
Property Id 164711

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5201544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Live Oak Rd have any available units?
1448 Live Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1448 Live Oak Rd have?
Some of 1448 Live Oak Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Live Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Live Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Live Oak Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1448 Live Oak Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1448 Live Oak Rd offer parking?
No, 1448 Live Oak Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1448 Live Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 Live Oak Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Live Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 1448 Live Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Live Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 1448 Live Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Live Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 Live Oak Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1448 Live Oak Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1448 Live Oak Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

