1448 Live Oak Rd

Furnished 1 bedroom for rent - $750 month - Property Id: 164711



Monthly Rent $750 ... includes all utilities and wi-fi.

NO pets and NO smoking and NO drugs.

One bedroom for rent for one single male.

Shared attached bathroom.

Access of usage of whole house.

Kitchen with everything supplied except your food.

Laundry room, Dining Room, Front Room w/TV, Patio

Each tenant has own entry key and bedroom key.

Free street parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164711p

No Pets Allowed



