1448 Live Oak Rd

Amenities
Furnished 1 bedroom for rent - $750 month - Property Id: 164711
Monthly Rent $750 ... includes all utilities and wi-fi.
NO pets and NO smoking and NO drugs.
One bedroom for rent for one single male.
Shared attached bathroom.
Access of usage of whole house.
Kitchen with everything supplied except your food.
Laundry room, Dining Room, Front Room w/TV, Patio
Each tenant has own entry key and bedroom key.
Free street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164711p
Property Id 164711
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5201544)