1355 Columbine Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath, 1644 Sqft - 1355 Columbine Dr - Available 8/1/2020. 3 Bed/2 Bath townhome that has been recently upgraded. You'll love the extremely large fenced in rear yard complete with large storage shed. Features include hardwood floors, ceiling fans, family room, granite counters, stainless french door refrigerator, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless dishwasher, tile backsplash, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, central heat & air, finished basement and 1-car garage. Small dogs allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,150

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Subscription Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



