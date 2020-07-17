All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1355 Columbine Dr

1355 Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Castle Rock
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1355 Columbine Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1355 Columbine Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath, 1644 Sqft - 1355 Columbine Dr - Available 8/1/2020. 3 Bed/2 Bath townhome that has been recently upgraded. You'll love the extremely large fenced in rear yard complete with large storage shed. Features include hardwood floors, ceiling fans, family room, granite counters, stainless french door refrigerator, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless dishwasher, tile backsplash, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, central heat & air, finished basement and 1-car garage. Small dogs allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,150
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Subscription Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5894316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Columbine Dr have any available units?
1355 Columbine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1355 Columbine Dr have?
Some of 1355 Columbine Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 Columbine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Columbine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Columbine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 Columbine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1355 Columbine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1355 Columbine Dr offers parking.
Does 1355 Columbine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 Columbine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Columbine Dr have a pool?
No, 1355 Columbine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Columbine Dr have accessible units?
No, 1355 Columbine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Columbine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 Columbine Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 Columbine Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1355 Columbine Dr has units with air conditioning.
