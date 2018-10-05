9995 Carbon Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage sauna

GORGEOUS LARGE UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an additional home that would be a perfect situation for in-laws, large families, or perhaps a caretaker. These can be rented together, however this ad is now spit up. This ad is for the South home. If you'd like to rent together, it is $7,500.00. Please continue to read about renting solely the main home.



SOUTH HOME (MAIN HOME): 4 Beds / 2.5 Baths / 4,602 sqft.

On the south side, you will find a large beautiful recently remodeled custom home that boasts a 2 car garage with an attached spacious workshop area with heavy power, large picture windows, beautiful patios & a large balcony area that is fantastic for wildlife watching and provides stunning views. Kitchen, laundry, office (or additional bedroom), beautiful master bedroom/master bath with walk-in closet are all located on the main level. Head downstairs and take either the staircase near the laundry room or take the spiral staircase near the sunroom! There are two beautifully designed enclosed sunroom areas, one upstairs and one downstairs with stone walls, both with breathtaking views of the property. The basement also features a gorgeous custom bar with a sink and mini-fridge included and there is a lovely fireplace upstairs to enjoy and relax by. Two additional bedrooms are located downstairs as well as a full bath that includes a steam room stand up shower. The home has plenty of natural light throughout, has recently been freshly painted, new carpet, includes black appliances in the kitchen (matching refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and gas range/stove) as well as a washer/dryer in the laundry room.



The 80 acres is not a part of the rental property - you will not be responsible for maintaining these areas, nor will they be for your use. You will only be responsible for the areas that are confined and fenced in within the property. Rent includes water (well water), sewer (septic), trash and snow removal. Tenants are responsible for gas (Fred's Propane) and electric (Xcel Energy). Smoking or Growing will not be permitted at the property. Pet-friendly with exceptions and an additional pet deposit. Security deposit and last month's rent due at lease signing.



Set up a showing today and view this unique and gorgeous property - this won't last long!



(RLNE5525083)