Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

9995 Carbon Road

9995 Carbon Road · (720) 583-4369
Location

9995 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO 80020

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9995 Carbon Road · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 4602 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
GORGEOUS LARGE UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an additional home that would be a perfect situation for in-laws, large families, or perhaps a caretaker. These can be rented together, however this ad is now spit up. This ad is for the South home. If you'd like to rent together, it is $7,500.00. Please continue to read about renting solely the main home.

SOUTH HOME (MAIN HOME): 4 Beds / 2.5 Baths / 4,602 sqft.
On the south side, you will find a large beautiful recently remodeled custom home that boasts a 2 car garage with an attached spacious workshop area with heavy power, large picture windows, beautiful patios & a large balcony area that is fantastic for wildlife watching and provides stunning views. Kitchen, laundry, office (or additional bedroom), beautiful master bedroom/master bath with walk-in closet are all located on the main level. Head downstairs and take either the staircase near the laundry room or take the spiral staircase near the sunroom! There are two beautifully designed enclosed sunroom areas, one upstairs and one downstairs with stone walls, both with breathtaking views of the property. The basement also features a gorgeous custom bar with a sink and mini-fridge included and there is a lovely fireplace upstairs to enjoy and relax by. Two additional bedrooms are located downstairs as well as a full bath that includes a steam room stand up shower. The home has plenty of natural light throughout, has recently been freshly painted, new carpet, includes black appliances in the kitchen (matching refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and gas range/stove) as well as a washer/dryer in the laundry room.

The 80 acres is not a part of the rental property - you will not be responsible for maintaining these areas, nor will they be for your use. You will only be responsible for the areas that are confined and fenced in within the property. Rent includes water (well water), sewer (septic), trash and snow removal. Tenants are responsible for gas (Fred's Propane) and electric (Xcel Energy). Smoking or Growing will not be permitted at the property. Pet-friendly with exceptions and an additional pet deposit. Security deposit and last month's rent due at lease signing.

Set up a showing today and view this unique and gorgeous property - this won't last long!

(RLNE5525083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9995 Carbon Road have any available units?
9995 Carbon Road has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 9995 Carbon Road have?
Some of 9995 Carbon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9995 Carbon Road currently offering any rent specials?
9995 Carbon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9995 Carbon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9995 Carbon Road is pet friendly.
Does 9995 Carbon Road offer parking?
Yes, 9995 Carbon Road does offer parking.
Does 9995 Carbon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9995 Carbon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9995 Carbon Road have a pool?
No, 9995 Carbon Road does not have a pool.
Does 9995 Carbon Road have accessible units?
No, 9995 Carbon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9995 Carbon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9995 Carbon Road has units with dishwashers.
