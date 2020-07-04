All apartments in Broomfield
Location

7865 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
One Bedroom with Excellent Commute to Boulder - Property Id: 259660

One of seven total 1 bedroom floor plan options at the property, Two units ready for May move in. .

A short walk from the US 36 transit station, with Flatiron Flyer line to Boulder; near plenty of commercial shopping / dining options. Close access to 1st Bank Center's events; stay oh-so connected to your passions!

CONVENIENCE IN STYLE:
Attached Parking Garage, BBQ Grilling Station, Bike Storage, Community Playground, Conference Room, 24-Hour Fitness Center, Gaming Area, Lounge w/ fireplace, On-Site Beer Taps, Heated Pool & Spa

MODERN INTERIORS:
Expansive 12-Foot Ceilings*, Washers & Dryer, Energy-Efficient, Dual-Pane Windows, Stainless Steel Appliance, Oversized Walk-In Closets*, Patios & Balconies, Quartz Countertops, Chrome Finishes
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259660
Property Id 259660

(RLNE5695822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7865 Uptown Ave have any available units?
7865 Uptown Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 7865 Uptown Ave have?
Some of 7865 Uptown Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7865 Uptown Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7865 Uptown Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7865 Uptown Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7865 Uptown Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7865 Uptown Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7865 Uptown Ave offers parking.
Does 7865 Uptown Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7865 Uptown Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7865 Uptown Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7865 Uptown Ave has a pool.
Does 7865 Uptown Ave have accessible units?
No, 7865 Uptown Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7865 Uptown Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7865 Uptown Ave has units with dishwashers.

