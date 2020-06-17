All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 631 West 170th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
631 West 170th Place
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

631 West 170th Place

631 West 170th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

631 West 170th Place, Broomfield, CO 80516

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4BD/3BA North Broomfield Home! - Look no further! This spectacular 4BD/3BA Broomfield home is located in the newly developed Palisade Park subdivision. With easy access to I-25, you can be downtown in approximately 20min. Boasting newer carpet, stainless appliances, a spacious loft, a first floor home office and huge unfinished basement, this home is sure to please. Enjoy the cold winter nights by the gas fireplace in the living room and watch the summer sunsets on your back deck. Call us today to schedule your private showing as this one is sure to go fast!

*Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5391785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 West 170th Place have any available units?
631 West 170th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 West 170th Place have?
Some of 631 West 170th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 West 170th Place currently offering any rent specials?
631 West 170th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 West 170th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 West 170th Place is pet friendly.
Does 631 West 170th Place offer parking?
Yes, 631 West 170th Place offers parking.
Does 631 West 170th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 West 170th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 West 170th Place have a pool?
No, 631 West 170th Place does not have a pool.
Does 631 West 170th Place have accessible units?
No, 631 West 170th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 631 West 170th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 West 170th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College