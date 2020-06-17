631 West 170th Place

Amenities

Gorgeous 4BD/3BA North Broomfield Home! - Look no further! This spectacular 4BD/3BA Broomfield home is located in the newly developed Palisade Park subdivision. With easy access to I-25, you can be downtown in approximately 20min. Boasting newer carpet, stainless appliances, a spacious loft, a first floor home office and huge unfinished basement, this home is sure to please. Enjoy the cold winter nights by the gas fireplace in the living room and watch the summer sunsets on your back deck. Call us today to schedule your private showing as this one is sure to go fast!



No Cats Allowed



