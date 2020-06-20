All apartments in Broomfield
526 West 174th Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

526 West 174th Avenue

526 W 174th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

526 W 174th Ave, Broomfield, CO 80516

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
526 West 174th Avenue Available 03/01/20 Three Bedroom + Study Home, Built in 2019, Across from Park, For Rent in Broomfield - Brand new home in Broomfield located across from the community park. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs. A study, half bath and great room on the main level. Sunny and bright with natural light streaming in large windows. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, white corian countertops, custom backsplash, stainless appliances and gas range. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual sinks, shower and tile flooring. Upstairs laundry room has multiple cabinets for extra storage. Central air conditioning included. Main level will have wood pattern laminate flooring. Study and one bedroom have an unobstructed view of the park. Will be installing a 6 foot wood fence in backyard. Ready for move-in March 1st. Pet friendly.

(RLNE5174058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 West 174th Avenue have any available units?
526 West 174th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 West 174th Avenue have?
Some of 526 West 174th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 West 174th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
526 West 174th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 West 174th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 West 174th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 526 West 174th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 526 West 174th Avenue offers parking.
Does 526 West 174th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 West 174th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 West 174th Avenue have a pool?
No, 526 West 174th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 526 West 174th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 526 West 174th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 526 West 174th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 West 174th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
