All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 5085 W 126th Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
5085 W 126th Cir
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

5085 W 126th Cir

5085 West 126th Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5085 West 126th Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home AVAILABLE FOR RENT in Broomfield's Willow Park Community - $2395/Month

5085 West 126th Circle
Broomfield, CO 80020

Two story, Single Family home, 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, 1677 Sq Ft plus 482 Sq ft unfinished basement with 2 car garage on a huge corner lot.

This BEAUTIFUL 2 Story Home offers Vaulted Ceilings, great natural lighting, all freshly painted with beautiful greige tones, new carpet and stunning hardwood flooring though out entire home! The Spacious kitchen has a terrific layout with island overlooking the dining area and family room, creating an open concept feel. In the large Master Suite, enjoy a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom with his and her vanities! The other 3 Bedrooms have a dedicated full bath to finish off the 2nd floor! There is an additional 482 sq ft of unfinished basement that is wide open for additional storage. This home has a lovely backyard featuring a fabulous red stained concrete patio area, great for entertaining! You must see this one!
This home includes washer, dryer and Air Conditioning. This home is in a prime location just minutes from of HWY 36 and I-25 with direct access to both Denver or Boulder.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at http://www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas, water, trash and electric.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

PMI Mile High
13336 Franklin St., Thornton, CO 80241
Phone: (303) 536-8711

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5085 W 126th Cir have any available units?
5085 W 126th Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5085 W 126th Cir have?
Some of 5085 W 126th Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5085 W 126th Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5085 W 126th Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5085 W 126th Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5085 W 126th Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5085 W 126th Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5085 W 126th Cir offers parking.
Does 5085 W 126th Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5085 W 126th Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5085 W 126th Cir have a pool?
No, 5085 W 126th Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5085 W 126th Cir have accessible units?
No, 5085 W 126th Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5085 W 126th Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5085 W 126th Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College