5085 W 126th Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home AVAILABLE FOR RENT in Broomfield's Willow Park Community - $2395/Month



5085 West 126th Circle

Broomfield, CO 80020



Two story, Single Family home, 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, 1677 Sq Ft plus 482 Sq ft unfinished basement with 2 car garage on a huge corner lot.



This BEAUTIFUL 2 Story Home offers Vaulted Ceilings, great natural lighting, all freshly painted with beautiful greige tones, new carpet and stunning hardwood flooring though out entire home! The Spacious kitchen has a terrific layout with island overlooking the dining area and family room, creating an open concept feel. In the large Master Suite, enjoy a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom with his and her vanities! The other 3 Bedrooms have a dedicated full bath to finish off the 2nd floor! There is an additional 482 sq ft of unfinished basement that is wide open for additional storage. This home has a lovely backyard featuring a fabulous red stained concrete patio area, great for entertaining! You must see this one!

This home includes washer, dryer and Air Conditioning. This home is in a prime location just minutes from of HWY 36 and I-25 with direct access to both Denver or Boulder.



Property is shown by appointment only.

Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.



All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas, water, trash and electric.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



