All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 4882 Raven Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
4882 Raven Run
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

4882 Raven Run

4882 Raven Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4882 Raven Run, Broomfield, CO 80023
Wildgrass

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4882 Raven Run Available 05/26/20 Highly Desirable home located in Wildgrass with Main Floor Master - This one is rare and is a must see. This unit offers, an Updated kitchen, patio directly off the kitchen with Mountain Views. Open living and large family room off Kitchen. Main floor master with updated bathroom, 2 closet with custom shelving in both the walk in closet and secondary closet. This unit offers 2 additional bedrooms, one is on the main floor with an additional full bath. 3rd bedroom is upstairs with a full bath. Washer and Dryer on main floor. Full unfinished basement for storage, 2 car garage. Easy access to Denver, Boulder and surrounding areas. This community offers 2 pools, tennis courts and much more. Call today for a private showing 303-466-6340.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4783190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4882 Raven Run have any available units?
4882 Raven Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4882 Raven Run have?
Some of 4882 Raven Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4882 Raven Run currently offering any rent specials?
4882 Raven Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4882 Raven Run pet-friendly?
No, 4882 Raven Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 4882 Raven Run offer parking?
Yes, 4882 Raven Run offers parking.
Does 4882 Raven Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4882 Raven Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4882 Raven Run have a pool?
Yes, 4882 Raven Run has a pool.
Does 4882 Raven Run have accessible units?
No, 4882 Raven Run does not have accessible units.
Does 4882 Raven Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 4882 Raven Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College