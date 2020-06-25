Amenities

4882 Raven Run Available 05/26/20 Highly Desirable home located in Wildgrass with Main Floor Master - This one is rare and is a must see. This unit offers, an Updated kitchen, patio directly off the kitchen with Mountain Views. Open living and large family room off Kitchen. Main floor master with updated bathroom, 2 closet with custom shelving in both the walk in closet and secondary closet. This unit offers 2 additional bedrooms, one is on the main floor with an additional full bath. 3rd bedroom is upstairs with a full bath. Washer and Dryer on main floor. Full unfinished basement for storage, 2 car garage. Easy access to Denver, Boulder and surrounding areas. This community offers 2 pools, tennis courts and much more. Call today for a private showing 303-466-6340.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4783190)