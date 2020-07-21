All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 4692 W 123rd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
4692 W 123rd Place
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

4692 W 123rd Place

4692 West 123rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4692 West 123rd Place, Broomfield, CO 80020
Country Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4692 W 123rd Place Available 09/15/19 Large 3 Bed 3 Bath with Fenced Yard and Finished Basement in Country Vista - Nicely maintained corner lot with 2 car large attached garage and landscaped from and back yards. This home features 3 beds 3 baths all upstairs with a bonus large loft area overlooking living room. The home has a landscaped patio, backyard, finished basement, Central AC and Forced Air to make it a comfortable home. Close to 36, trails and parks and shops off 120th. This one won't last.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5086523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4692 W 123rd Place have any available units?
4692 W 123rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4692 W 123rd Place have?
Some of 4692 W 123rd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4692 W 123rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
4692 W 123rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4692 W 123rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4692 W 123rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 4692 W 123rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 4692 W 123rd Place offers parking.
Does 4692 W 123rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4692 W 123rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4692 W 123rd Place have a pool?
No, 4692 W 123rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 4692 W 123rd Place have accessible units?
No, 4692 W 123rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4692 W 123rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4692 W 123rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBroomfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College