4560 Maroon Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly

This rare Broadlands home is everything you need! 5BR, 4bath, Bonus room, finished basement and a 3-car garage! This spacious home sits on a .42 acre lot on a private cul-de-sac. It is a must see, a find like this doesnt come available very often in the Broadlands community. The clubhouse and pool are located less than half a mile just around the corner. Conveniently located to Grocery stores and any other shopping you might need. The highways are easily accessible to Boulder and North or Denver and South. This roomy home will not last long, schedule your tour today! Please see the links below for drone videos:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VB7vKLLrYM



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTz3ZkXSSv8



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXIgbct9dLU



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/a2411bbe-60cf-4c2c-9e6d-206f16f8d871?property_unit_id=2d55980b-01b3-40a5-946a-3581484371da



