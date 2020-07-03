All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 4555 Lexi Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
4555 Lexi Cir
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

4555 Lexi Cir

4555 Lexi Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4555 Lexi Circle, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 bd+4th loft room, 2.5 ba, 2.5 car gar - Property Id: 257131

Due to Corona virus, 1st showings start on Sat May 2nd. I have a video link I can send you until you see it in person! Corner lot, fenced backyard with patio. Sprinklers, Small pets ok for a small increase in rent. large kitchen is tiled with island and eat space, Family room gas fireplace wood mantel. 1/2 bath powder room on main level! Easy laminate wood floors on main floor living room and family room. Stainless steel appliances! Living room and formal dining space with high vaulted ceilings really make the rooms look large. Central air. Large master bedroom with wood flooring 5 piece bathroom and a walk in closet. Loft as a study or office or guest (4th bedroom). Public golf course, Paul Derda rec center. Parks (and dog parks), Quail and Willow park, Bal Swan Children's, highly rated Public schools. Broadlands clubhse and pool in the summer, kids playground and park is just down the street! Email is best for a showing or call. Eloquent Homes LTD, Larry Bass, Broker.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257131
Property Id 257131

(RLNE5688651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 Lexi Cir have any available units?
4555 Lexi Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4555 Lexi Cir have?
Some of 4555 Lexi Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 Lexi Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4555 Lexi Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 Lexi Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4555 Lexi Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4555 Lexi Cir offer parking?
No, 4555 Lexi Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4555 Lexi Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4555 Lexi Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 Lexi Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4555 Lexi Cir has a pool.
Does 4555 Lexi Cir have accessible units?
No, 4555 Lexi Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 Lexi Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4555 Lexi Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way
Broomfield, CO 80020
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College