Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4255 Thorndyke Pl.

4255 Thorndyke Place · (720) 307-3776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4255 Thorndyke Place, Broomfield, CO 80020
Brandywine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4255 Thorndyke Pl. · Avail. Jul 6

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4255 Thorndyke Pl. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Home - This 3BR/2.5BA home is a must see! Situated in a cul-de-sac with a nice landscaped backyard, this home is sure to rent fast. Close to trails, open space and shopping. Call us today to schedule a showing!

**Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy.**

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5779625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 Thorndyke Pl. have any available units?
4255 Thorndyke Pl. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
Is 4255 Thorndyke Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
4255 Thorndyke Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 Thorndyke Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4255 Thorndyke Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 4255 Thorndyke Pl. offer parking?
No, 4255 Thorndyke Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 4255 Thorndyke Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4255 Thorndyke Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 Thorndyke Pl. have a pool?
No, 4255 Thorndyke Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 4255 Thorndyke Pl. have accessible units?
No, 4255 Thorndyke Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 Thorndyke Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4255 Thorndyke Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4255 Thorndyke Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4255 Thorndyke Pl. has units with air conditioning.
