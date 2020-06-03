Amenities

4255 Thorndyke Pl. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Home - This 3BR/2.5BA home is a must see! Situated in a cul-de-sac with a nice landscaped backyard, this home is sure to rent fast. Close to trails, open space and shopping. Call us today to schedule a showing!



**Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy.**



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



No Cats Allowed



