Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

4125 Snowbird Avenue Available 07/04/19 Lovely Three Bedroom Broomfield Home with Private Backyard off Greenbelt - Bright and clean home in quiet neighborhood, complete with an attached two-car garage and a beautiful deck in the backyard that backs up to the greenbelt!



When you step into this home, you are greeted with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light and space. The kitchen features all black and stainless appliances and opens up to the second living room with fireplace. All three bedrooms and both full bathrooms are located upstairs. The unfinished basement provides almost 1,000 extra square feet for storage!



Great location with lots of parks and greenbelts nearby providing access to miles of biking and running trails. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No students. Cats only with additional refundable deposit.



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/bd74dcfc-6e51-4be6-a21c-d6348cce0ba1



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4056299)