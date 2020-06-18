All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

4125 Snowbird Avenue

4125 Snowbird Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Snowbird Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Brandywine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
4125 Snowbird Avenue Available 07/04/19 Lovely Three Bedroom Broomfield Home with Private Backyard off Greenbelt - Bright and clean home in quiet neighborhood, complete with an attached two-car garage and a beautiful deck in the backyard that backs up to the greenbelt!

When you step into this home, you are greeted with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light and space. The kitchen features all black and stainless appliances and opens up to the second living room with fireplace. All three bedrooms and both full bathrooms are located upstairs. The unfinished basement provides almost 1,000 extra square feet for storage!

Great location with lots of parks and greenbelts nearby providing access to miles of biking and running trails. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No students. Cats only with additional refundable deposit.

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/bd74dcfc-6e51-4be6-a21c-d6348cce0ba1

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4056299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Snowbird Avenue have any available units?
4125 Snowbird Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Snowbird Avenue have?
Some of 4125 Snowbird Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Snowbird Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Snowbird Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Snowbird Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Snowbird Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Snowbird Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Snowbird Avenue offers parking.
Does 4125 Snowbird Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 Snowbird Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Snowbird Avenue have a pool?
No, 4125 Snowbird Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Snowbird Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4125 Snowbird Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Snowbird Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 Snowbird Avenue has units with dishwashers.
