Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd

3842 Rabbit Mountain Road · (303) 912-5275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3842 Rabbit Mountain Road, Broomfield, CO 80020
Red Leaf

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd · Avail. Jun 26

$2,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2734 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd Available 06/26/20 Main floor master home in Broomfield. - Perfectly maintained detached single-family home with a patio area and enclosed yard space perfect for your small dog. This property boasts a main floor master with 5-piece luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Three bedrooms, a full bathroom, plus a large loft upstairs. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances. Custom motorized window shades on the exterior windows. The garage is finished with storage cabinets. The basement is unfinished and provides plenty of storage. The HOA maintains the common areas and shovels the snow!

This property is currently under contract to be purchased by an investor. If you see conflicting ads online this may be why. I am working with Zillow and the other companies to update their websites. Thanks, Wes Peterson 303-912-5275

(RLNE5823598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd have any available units?
3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd have?
Some of 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd does offer parking.
Does 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd have a pool?
No, 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd have accessible units?
No, 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
