3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd Available 06/26/20 Main floor master home in Broomfield. - Perfectly maintained detached single-family home with a patio area and enclosed yard space perfect for your small dog. This property boasts a main floor master with 5-piece luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Three bedrooms, a full bathroom, plus a large loft upstairs. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances. Custom motorized window shades on the exterior windows. The garage is finished with storage cabinets. The basement is unfinished and provides plenty of storage. The HOA maintains the common areas and shovels the snow!



This property is currently under contract to be purchased by an investor. If you see conflicting ads online this may be why. I am working with Zillow and the other companies to update their websites. Thanks, Wes Peterson 303-912-5275



