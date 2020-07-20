3438 Molly Cir

Amenities

Wonderful ranch style condo located at the Broadlands Gold Community with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Numerous windows, open, light and bright with a cozy living room and fireplace. Enjoy the balcony! All appliances stay including the washer and the dryer. Intimate and relaxing courtyard with the two car garage only a few steps away. Close to play area, community pool, walking trails & Broadlands Golf Course as well as the Orchards shopping center & many restaurants. New Carpet! Move in ready and quick possession. Call Katy at 720-550-0106 for showing. Apply ON-LINE at RENTDENVERNOW.COM $50.00 application fee per adult over 18. Pet may be negotiable with strict guidelines and owner approval.